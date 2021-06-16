Rosario went 3-for-5 with an RBI single, a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 7-2 win over Baltimore.

Rosario was involved in Cleveland's five-run rally in the fourth inning. He contributed an RBI single and scored on a two-run double by Eddie Rosario. The shortstop also picked up his third stolen base in 11 games in June. He's become a strong hitter in the No. 2 spot in the order, with just two hitless outings in his last 15 contests. For the year, Rosario is slashing .284/.339/.408 with seven steals, four home runs, 20 RBI and 33 runs scored across 218 plate appearances.