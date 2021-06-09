Rosario went 3-for-5 with an RBI triple and three runs scored in Tuesday's 10-1 win over St. Louis.

The shortstop opened the scoring with an RBI triple to plate Cesar Hernandez in the first inning. Rosario then scored on a Jose Ramirez groundout. Rosario also singled twice and scored each time he got on base. He's slashing .256/.318/.398 with four home runs, 18 RBI, 28 runs scored, five stolen bases and four triples in 51 games. He's scored 10 runs in his last eight contests as a steady presence in the No. 2 spot in the lineup.