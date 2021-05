Rosario went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI in the 4-0 win over the Royals on Thursday.

Rosario singled in the second inning to score Harold Ramirez and then tripled in the sixth inning to score Franmil Reyes. The 25-year-old recorded his third multi-hit game Thursday and has otherwise struggled at the plate. He is slashing .202/.264/.345 in 91 plate appearances.