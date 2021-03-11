Rosario will start taking flyballs in center field within the next week, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Rosario has been almost exclusively a shortstop over his four big-league seasons, with the only exception being a three-inning stint in left field in 2019. He hasn't graded out as a particularly strong defender despite the fact that defense was considered one of his carrying tools as a prospect. His bat would seem to fit best in a utility role, as he's a career .268/.302/.403 hitter. The fact that the team is looking to improve Rosario's versatility may suggest that Andres Gimenez has moved ahead of him on the shortstop depth chart.