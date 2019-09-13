The Indians are expected to promote Zimmer to the major-league roster Friday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Right-hander James Karinchak is on his way to bolster the team's bullpen depth, and it sounds like Zimmer will be with him after Triple-A Columbus captured the Governors' Cup with a win over Durham on Thursday. Zimmer played a big part in that win, hitting a three-run home run in the sixth inning. If he is indeed rewarded with a callup, it will mark the culmination of Zimmer's long road back from July 2018 shoulder surgery. Zimmer has speed and pedigree, and he may play a fair amount in the outfield right away against right-handed pitching.