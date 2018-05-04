Indians' Danny Salazar: Placed on 60-day disabled list

Salazar was transferred to the 60-day disabled list ThursdayJordan Bastian of MLB.comreports.

He had already been on the 10-day disabled list since the season started and with the Indians in a roster crunch following an extra-inning game to start a doubleheader Thursday, a move had to be made. Salazar was last reported to be without a timetable as of last week, so the fact that he won't be eligible to return until late May anyway doesn't necessarily change his outlook. The Indians selected Evan Marshall's contract to take Salazar's 40-man roster spot for the time being.