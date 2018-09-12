Indians' Josh Donaldson: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Donaldson is out of the starting lineup against the Rays on Wednesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Donaldson will take a seat after going 0-for-4 during Tuesday's game, which marked his first major-league contest since May 28. As expected, he will receive regular days off here and there as the Indians look to integrate him back into game shape. In his absence, Erik Gonzalez will start at third base.