Indians' Triston McKenzie: Status uncertain
McKenzie (back) remains on the 7-day IL at Double-A Akron and his status for the rest of the season is uncertain.
When McKenzie injured his back in spring training, the hope was that he would only be shut down for six weeks or so. More than four months later and there is little to suggest McKenzie is getting close to game action. As of June 21, McKenzie was still in Arizona rehabbing his back strain, per Mandy Bell of MLB.com. McKenzie missed a large chunk of last season with a forearm issue and his prospect stock has taken a considerable hit as a result of the injuries over the past two years.
