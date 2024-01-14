Votto feels better physically than he has in years following rehab and strength training since the end of the season, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Votto has been limited to a total of 156 games over the last two seasons due to shoulder issues, slashing just .204/.317/.394 during the time. He ended the 2023 season healthy, though, and it sounds like he's continued the progression this offseason. Votto remains a free agent but is committed to playing in 2024 in what will be his age-40 season.