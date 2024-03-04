Montgomery's agent Scott Boras told Bob Nightengale of USA Today on Monday that the left-hander is open to signing a short-term contract similar to Matt Chapman and Cody Bellinger.

Per Nightengale, Montgomery opened free agency looking for a long-term deal north of $170 million, but it appears he has softened on the idea of a short-term contract with Boras informing teams as much. A short-term deal with the same structure as Chapman and Bellinger would allow Montgomery to bet on himself for one season and re-enter the open market for 2025. He helped the Rangers to a World Series title in 2023 after posting a 3-1 record over six playoff games with a 2.90 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 17:6 K:BB across 31 innings.