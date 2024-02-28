Montgomery recently had an online meeting with the Red Sox, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.

The veteran left-hander is the second-best arm left on the market behind reigning Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell, but neither pitcher appears on the cusp of a deal. Montgomery put together the best season of his career in 2023 with a 3.10 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 166:48 K:BB across a career-high 188.2 innings, which he followed with 2.90 ERA in six playoff outings to help the Rangers win the World Series.