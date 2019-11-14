Play

Donaldson rejected his qualifying offer Thursday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The move isn't entirely surprising, as Donaldson could be in line for a big payday after playing on a one-year deal with the Braves last year. The 33-year-old rebounded from a disappointing 2018 season by hitting .259/.379/.521 with 37 home runs and 94 RBI in 2019.

