Turner declined his $13.4 million player option for 2024 on Friday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Turner will become a free agent and receive a $6.7 million buyout for declining his option. After belting 23 homers and a career-high 96 RBI in 2023, the 38-year-old veteran should have little trouble finding a team willing to offer him a contract similar to the $8.3 million deal he signed last offseason.