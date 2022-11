The Dodgers declined Turner's $16 million club option for 2023 on Thursday, making him a free agent, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Turner finished up his ninth campaign with Los Angeles in 2022 and had a .278/.350/.438 slash line with 13 home runs, 81 RBI and 61 runs in 128 games. The veteran split time between third base and designated hitter last season and will now return to the open market, though the Dodgers are apparently interested in re-signing him at a lower price.