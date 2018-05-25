Kevin Jepsen: Let go Friday
Jepsen was released Friday after refusing a minor-league assignment, John Blake of the Texas Rangers reports.
Jepsen was designated for assignment Monday, and he'll look to catch on elsewhere after being cut. He accrued a 5.94 ERA and 1.56 WHIP with eight strikeouts across 16.2 innings with the Rangers this season.
