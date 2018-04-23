Rangers' Kevin Jepsen: Picks up second hold
Jepsen retired the side in order, striking out one, to register his second hold of the season in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Mariners.
It was a tight, one-run game when Jepsen came on the face some of the Mariners' most dangerous hitters -- Jean Segura and Mitch Haniger -- and allowed no runs for the ninth time in 11 appearances. He's settling into an eighth-inning setup role for the Rangers and has a 1.69 ERA over 10.2 innings. Should there be any need to move Keone Kela out of the closer's role, Jepsen would be considered as a potential replacement.
