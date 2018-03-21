Rangers' Kevin Jepsen: Makes back-to-back appearances
Jepsen allowed one hit in a scoreless inning of relief in Tuesday's game against the White Sox.
The appearance marked the first time this spring the Rangers used Jepsen on back-to-back days, a signal that manager Jeff Banister is buying into the 33-year-old non-roster invitee. He's allowed four hits and one run over 9.1 innings in the Cactus League. The Rangers had a league-worst 6.06 ERA in the sixth inning and tied for 21st with a 4.94 ERA in the seventh last season. Banister is looking for relievers that can get outs on the way to putting a game into the hands of a closer. This is where Jepsen may be able to help.
