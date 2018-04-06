Siegrist elected free agency Thursday, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

After not making the Pirates' Opening Day roster, Siegrist refused a minor league assignment from the organization and will hit the open market. Siegrist struggled last year but had back-to-back seasons with a sub-3.00 ERA in 2015 and 2016. He could garner some interest for teams looking to add a lefty specialist out of the bullpen.