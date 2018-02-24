Siegrist agreed to a minor-league deal with Pittsburgh on Saturday that includes an invitation to spring training.

Siegrist finished out the 2017 campaign with the Phillies after being handed a DFA from St. Louis in late August following his return from a forearm injury. Over the course of 46 big-league outings, he posted a 4.81 ERA and 1.55 WHIP, a far cry from the typical value he provided in the Cardinals' bullpen dating back to 2013. He will get an opportunity to make the Opening Day roster out of spring camp and could be a low-risk player to keep an eye on.