The Pirates released Siegrist (suspension) last week, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

After failing to crack the Pirates' Opening Day roster, Siegrist refused a minor-league assignment to Triple-A Indianapolis, prompting the organization to suspend him in early April. The lefty reliever never budged from his refusal to report to the minors, ultimately sitting out the entire 2018 campaign. Pittsburgh will now cut ways with Siegrist, who shouldn't have trouble securing a minor-league deal with another organization, provided he's still interested in continuing his career. The 29-year-old was a productive big-league setup man as recently as 2016, when he posted a 2.77 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 66:26 K:BB and 17 holds across 67 appearances with the Cardinals.

More News
Our Latest Stories