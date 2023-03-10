Mariners manager Scott Servais mentioned Friday that Hummel will start moving around the field in upcoming Cactus League games, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Hummel has focused on catching in the early part of the spring season, but the team wants to see him at several spots in the second half of the Cactus League campaign. Acquired in the deal for Kyle Lewis from the Diamondbacks, Hummel will likely be the third catching option behind Cal Raleigh and Tom Murphy, but could see playing time at the corner outfield and infield positions.