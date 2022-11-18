Hummel was traded from the Diamondbacks to the Mariners in exchange for Kyle Lewis on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Hummel made his major-league debut in 2022 and slashed .176/.274/.307 with three homers, 20 runs, 17 RBI and four stolen bases over 66 games with the Diamondbacks. The 27-year-old has displayed some promise in the minors and has the ability to serve as a catcher, outfielder and designated hitter. If Hummel makes the Mariners' Opening Day roster in 2023, he'll likely be forced to settle for a depth role since Seattle has plenty of talent behind the dish and in the outfield.