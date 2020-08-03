Vogelbach went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in a loss to the Athletics on Sunday.

Vogelbach's first-inning single plated Dylan Moore to open the scoring on the afternoon for either club and give the slugger his first RBI of the season. The 27-year-old operated out of the cleanup spot Sunday for the first time this season, even as he continues to be in a significant slump. Vogelbach is still slashing just .118/.211/.118 across his first 19 plate appearances, with a drop in hard contact rate from last season's 38.3 percent to 30.8 percent likely having a role to play in his struggles.