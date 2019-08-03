Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Goes yard in blowout loss

Vogelback went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 10-2 loss to the Astros.

Vogelbach was the only Seattle hitter to get to Astros starter Wade Miley, taking the southpaw deep in the sixth inning to cut the deficit to 9-2 at the time. Vogelbach is up to 26 homers, 66 RBI and 59 runs scored despite a .234 batting average over 101 games this season.

