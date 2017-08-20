Mariners' Danny Espinosa: Cut loose by Seattle
Espinosa was released by the Mariners on Sunday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
The Mariners picked up Espinosa last month after he was released but the Angels, but they decided to cut ties with him as well after he failed to hit over the Mendoza Line in his limited playing time. He now owns an abysmal .164/.237/.279 line through 85 games this season. Despite his embarrassing performance at the plate, he can still play a solid second base, so look for him to latch on elsewhere on a minor-league deal.
More News
-
Mariners' Danny Espinosa: Drives in run in spot start•
-
Mariners' Danny Espinosa: Struggles in first Mariners start•
-
Mariners' Danny Espinosa: Inks MLB deal with Mariners•
-
Danny Espinosa: Released by Angels•
-
Angels' Danny Espinosa: Gets designated for assignment•
-
Angels' Danny Espinosa: Hits bench Sunday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...