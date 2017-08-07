Espinosa went 1-for-3 with an RBI double in Sunday's 9-1 loss to the Royals in Game 2 of a doubleheader.

The veteran infielder drove in the only run of the afternoon for the Mariners when he opened the scoring with his second-inning two-bagger. Espinosa's struggles at the plate made the trip with him to Seattle from Los Angeles, as he's gone just 2-for-11 in the five games he's seen action in. Furthermore, the 30-year-old's playing time projects to dwindle even further now that Yonder Alonso has arrived in town.

