Espinosa agreed to a major-league contract with the Mariners on Sunday, Tim Brown of Yahoo Sports reports.

Just three days after being released by the Angels, the switch-hitting second baseman already has a new home (within the same division no less). This deal is an MLB agreement, so Espinosa would likely be in line to assume a reserve role once the pact is officially inked. Espinosa has a lot of pop in his bat for a second baseman, but his strikeout issues make him tough to trust, especially as a bench player.