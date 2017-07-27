Espinosa went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in Wednesday's 4-0 loss to the Red Sox.

Espinosa drew the proverbial short straw for his first start in a Seattle uniform with Chris Sale on the mound, but the slugger has been struggling throughout the season. The 30-year-old is now hitting just .067 in July and has struck out seven times in 15 at-bats during the month. However, Espinosa isn't slated to see much playing time in Seattle, with his opportunities likely to be almost exclusively limited to when Robinson Cano gets a day off.