Mariners' Danny Espinosa: Struggles in first Mariners start
Espinosa went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in Wednesday's 4-0 loss to the Red Sox.
Espinosa drew the proverbial short straw for his first start in a Seattle uniform with Chris Sale on the mound, but the slugger has been struggling throughout the season. The 30-year-old is now hitting just .067 in July and has struck out seven times in 15 at-bats during the month. However, Espinosa isn't slated to see much playing time in Seattle, with his opportunities likely to be almost exclusively limited to when Robinson Cano gets a day off.
