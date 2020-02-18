Mariners' Dee Gordon: Absent to begin camp
Gordon won't join the Mariners on Tuesday for the team's first full-squad workout while he awaits the birth of his first child, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Expect Gordon to remain at home for most of the week to spend time with his expanding family. The 31-year-old shouldn't be too far behind his teammates once he eventually reports to camp, but his exact role for the upcoming season likely won't be fleshed out until closer to Opening Day. With Seattle eyeing Shed Long and J.P. Crawford for everyday jobs in the middle infield and a host of youngsters competing for regular reps in the outfield, Gordon could be in store for more of a utility gig in 2020.
