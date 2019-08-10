Mariners' Dee Gordon: Activated from injured list

Gordon (quadriceps) has been activated from the 10-day injured list, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Gordon was placed on the injured list July 23, for what was supposed to be a relatively short stay. While his absence was longer than expected, it may have given him enough time to fully heal, an important factor given the value of his speed. Gordon should be set to regain his role as the regular starter at second base.

