Mariners' Dee Gordon: Appears as pinch runner

Gordon (wrist) appeared as a pinch runner in a win over the Athletics on Tuesday and stayed in the game on defense but did not log a plate appearance.

Gordon's cameo was another encouraging sign that the speedster is tracking toward a return. The veteran progressed to taking pregame fielding work and batting practice before Tuesday's game, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports, and Gordon has stated he feels the wrist is close to being back to full strength. Manager Scott Servais remains hopeful Gordon will be ready to reenter the starting lineup against the Twins for the start of a four-game series Thursday.