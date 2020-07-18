Gordon (undisclosed) is batting second and starting in left field for Saturday's intrasquad contest, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
The 32-year-old was scratched from Wednesday's intrasquad game for unspecified reasons, but his return to the field Saturday answers any questions on his availability. Gordon is expected to operate in a super-utility role for the Mariners this season.
