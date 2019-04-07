Mariners' Dee Gordon: Back in action

Gordon (groin) will start at second base and bat ninth Sunday against the White Sox.

Gordon exited early with groin tightness in Friday's series opener but was expected to return to action Saturday before being scratched shortly before opening pitch. The Mariners are apparently optimistic that Gordon will be good to go for Sunday's matinee, though it's worth wondering if any residual effects of the injury might impact his aggressiveness on the basepaths. Prior to getting hurt, Gordon had stolen a base in four of his past five starts.