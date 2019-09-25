Play

Mariners' Dee Gordon: Breaks out of slump

Gordon went 2-for-3 with a double in a loss to the Astros on Tuesday.

The veteran speedster was able to find some success at the plate after going 2-for-20 over his previous seven games. The multi-hit effort was Gordon's first since Sept. 13, while his two-bagger was his first hit other than a single in the last 12 contests overall.

