Mariners' Dee Gordon: Cactus League debut imminent
Gordon, who arrived in camp late due to the birth of his daughter, is expected to make his Cactus League debut either Wednesday or Thursday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The veteran infielder has been busy playing catch-up after not reporting to camp until last Friday. Gordon isn't projected to open the season as the starter at second base, with Shed Long slated for the top job at the keystone. However, the 31-year-old is still expected to serve as a valuable veteran presence and a fill-in option in at both second and center field.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Severino replacement options
Luis Severino's diagnosis is a major blow to the Yankees and a Fantasy landscape already short...
-
Avoid Vlad Jr. at your own peril
Will Vladimir Guerrero better deliver on the wild hype that surrounded him in 2019? It might...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to pick
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Spring Notebook: Alex Wood a lock?
From Alex Wood's renewed sleeper appeal to the latest on the Yankees first base battle to some...
-
Pay the SP, SB premium? You'd better
In light of some extreme trends happening across baseball, Scott White calls for a complete...