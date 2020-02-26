Mariners' Dee Gordon: Cactus League debut imminent

Gordon, who arrived in camp late due to the birth of his daughter, is expected to make his Cactus League debut either Wednesday or Thursday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The veteran infielder has been busy playing catch-up after not reporting to camp until last Friday. Gordon isn't projected to open the season as the starter at second base, with Shed Long slated for the top job at the keystone. However, the 31-year-old is still expected to serve as a valuable veteran presence and a fill-in option in at both second and center field.