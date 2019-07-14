Mariners' Dee Gordon: Collects 16th stolen base

Gordon went 0-for-3 with a stolen base in Saturday's 9-2 loss to the Angels.

Gordon reached on a fielder's choice in the seventh inning and promptly stole second base, earning his 16th steal of the year. The second baseman is hitting .260/.290/.350 with 25 RBI and 25 runs scored in 70 games this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories