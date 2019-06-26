Mariners' Dee Gordon: Continues hitting in win

Gordon went 2-for-5 with an RBI double and a run in a win over the Brewers on Tuesday.

Gordon had snapped out of a 2-for-20 skid with a multi-hit effort to close out the four-game series against the Orioles on Sunday, and he encouragingly remained hot Tuesday with his second straight two-hit tally. The extra-base hit was also Gordon's first since he laced his second triple of the season against the Athletics on June 16, and he's now boosted his season line back to .273/.297/.368, all improvements over his 2018 figures.