Mariners' Dee Gordon: Continuing to ramp up activity

Gordon (quadriceps) is traveling with the Mariners during their current road trip and is scheduled to work out with the team during its weekend series in Houston this coming weekend, Alyson Footer of MLB.com reports.

Gordon has been able to resume taking batting practice and appears to be on the cusp of starting to perform some drills in the field as well. The speedster is eligible to be activated from the injured list as early as Friday, but he's slated to remain out at least a week past that point. "He's doing better," manager Scott Servais said. "If he gets through the workouts in Houston, we'll send him out on a rehab shortly after that, and then back with us. Just a game or two [of rehab], to make sure he's 100 percent."