Mariners' Dee Gordon: Contributes from bottom of order

Gordon went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a run in a win over the Orioles on Sunday.

Gordon put together a solid outing to snap out of what had been a 2-for-20 funk that had encompassed his prior six games. The speedster is still trying to get back up to speed at the plate after missing a total of 20 games since May 21 due to wrist issues, and perhaps Sunday's multi-hit effort will serve as the impetus for improvement.