Mariners' Dee Gordon: Dealing with deep bone bruise
Gordon has a deep bone bruise on his wrist but no fracture, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
A specialist confirmed that Gordon avoided the worst-case scenario, but his timeline remains unclear. He's not expected to pick up a bat for at least a few more days. Shed Long remains the primary second baseman in his absence.
