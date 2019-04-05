Mariners' Dee Gordon: Dealing with groin injury

Gordon exited Friday's game against the White Sox due to groin tightness, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Gordon appeared to tweak his groin as he dove back to first base on a pickoff attempt, but the Mariners indicated it's a minor injury. The 30-year-old should be considered day-to-day while Dylan Moore is filling in at second base.

