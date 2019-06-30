Mariners' Dee Gordon: Dealing with quad issue

Gordon was pulled from Saturday's loss at Houston with a minor quadriceps injury, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Gordon was removed for a pinch hitter during the fourth inning but it's unclear when he actually sustained the injury. It's not believed to be a serious issue, but the 31-year-old could still be held out of the lineup Sunday with a scheduled off day awaiting Monday.

More News
Our Latest Stories