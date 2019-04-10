Mariners' Dee Gordon: Delivers Tuesday night

Gordon went 3-for-4 with two RBI, one run scored and a stolen base Tuesday against the Royals.

Gordon continued his strong early season performance, recording his first three-hit game. The most impactful was a two-run single in the fourth inning, after which he proceeded to steal second base. He now has six stolen bases on the season, and is apparently ready to put his disappointing 2018 campaign behind him.

