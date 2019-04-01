Mariners' Dee Gordon: Drives home three runs

Gordon went 2-for-4 with three RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's 10-8 victory over Boston.

Gordon started the scoring party in the second inning with a two-run single off Rick Porcello. The 30-year-old has three stolen bases and six RBI in his first six games in 2019. Expect him to blow by his 30 stolen base total from last season.

