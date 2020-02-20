Play

Mariners' Dee Gordon: Expected back Friday

Gordon (personal) is expected to report to Mariners camp Friday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Gordon's arrival to the Mariners' spring facility in Arizona has been delayed while he awaited the birth of his daughter, Demi. After taking the last few days off to spend time with his wife and the newborn, Gordon looks like he'll be ready to return to work over the weekend. The 31-year-old is expected to fill a super-utility role for Seattle in 2020 when the team is at full strength, though Mitch Haniger's (back/core muscle) expected absence for most of the first half of the season could open up regular reps for Gordon in the outfield.

