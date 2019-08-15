Mariners' Dee Gordon: Gets day off

Gordon is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Tigers, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Since being activated from the 10-day injured list Saturday, Gordon had started at second base in each of the Mariners' four games, going a collective 3-for-15 with a 1:5 BB:K. He has reported no setbacks with the quadriceps issue upon returning to action, so Gordon's absence from the lineup Thursday is likely just for maintenance purposes.