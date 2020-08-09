Gordon will start at second base and bat eighth Sunday against the Rockies, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

While Gordon is filling in for a resting Shed Long in the series finale and starting for the third time in four games overall, the veteran's best path to regular playing time likely comes in the corner outfield, where the Mariners are still waiting for someone to emerge as a viable complement to Kyle Lewis and Dylan Moore. Gordon has mustered a lowly .392 OPS through 29 plate appearances, but that hasn't disqualified him from the mix because his main competition, Tim Lopes and Mallex Smith, have been largely underwhelming. Lopes and Smith carry OPS marks of .653 and .368, respectively, into Sunday's contest.