Gordon will start in left field and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Astros, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Though the Mariners have faced right-handed starting pitchers in their four games with Houston to open the season, the lefty-hitting Gordon will be making only his second start after going 1-for-4 in Saturday's 7-2 loss. The lack of early full-time usage against righties signals that manager Scott Servais views Gordon as more of a bench piece these days than the lineup mainstay he had been for much of his previous two seasons in Seattle.