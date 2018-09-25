Mariners' Dee Gordon: Goes deep again

Gordon went 1-for-2 with a walk and two-run home run Monday against the Athletics.

Gordon took Daniel Mengden deep in the sixth inning to briefly tie the game. It was his fourth home run of the season and second in as many starts. However, Gordon was also caught stealing, keeping his stolen base total at 30 for the season, exactly half of what he produced in 2017.

More News
Our Latest Stories