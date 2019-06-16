Mariners' Dee Gordon: Good to go Sunday
Gordon (wrist) will start at second base and bat seventh Sunday against the Athletics, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
The Mariners held Gordon out of the lineup in Saturday's 11-2 loss while he managed a bruised right wrist, but the injury was never viewed as a major concern. With the health concern behind him, Gordon will reclaim his everyday role in the infield, but he'll have to settle for a spot in the bottom half of the order with the Mariners receiving quality production atop the lineup lately from Mallex Smith.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...
-
Waivers: Bradley, Sisco coming on
Jackie Bradley's offensive revival and four upside lineup options highlight Friday's waiver...
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...