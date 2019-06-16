Mariners' Dee Gordon: Good to go Sunday

Gordon (wrist) will start at second base and bat seventh Sunday against the Athletics, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The Mariners held Gordon out of the lineup in Saturday's 11-2 loss while he managed a bruised right wrist, but the injury was never viewed as a major concern. With the health concern behind him, Gordon will reclaim his everyday role in the infield, but he'll have to settle for a spot in the bottom half of the order with the Mariners receiving quality production atop the lineup lately from Mallex Smith.